In Memory of Silvia Diaz

Silvia Gallo Diaz, 81, of Kissimmee FL, passed away on June 4, 2026. Born to Mario and Caridad (Ferrer) Gallo on October 11, 1944 in Matanzas, . She immigrated with her family from in 1959 to Miami, FL where she pursued her career in education. Working in the Miami Dade Public School system and then the University of Central Florida, she was a beloved teacher and mentor to many young students. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Belkys B. Diaz. Silvia is survived by her loving family; husband of 53 years, Juan C. Diaz, daughter, Adryanna Diaz-Smith and her husband Justin Smith, and grandchildren, Carlos Marquez and Alessandra Diaz. She will be remembered for her big heart and giving spirit. A celebration of life is being planned in her honor later this month. Arrangements are under the care of Osceola Memory Gardens Cemetery, Funeral Home and Crematory, 3175 Pleasant Hill Road, Kissimmee, FL 34746. Online condolences can be made at www.osceolamemgds.com.





We all know and loved our precious Silvia. Whether we called her Mom, mami, Purucha, or Abiwa, we all feel the same way about her. Losing her has been incredibly tough on all of us.





We are holding a celebration of life for her later this month and could use some help to give her the proper love and send off she deserves. Any little bit can help us do that.





Also any help that can be given for Juan Carlos, her loving husband and our Cookie and Papi. Things are going to be very tight for him for a while until we can get him settled into this new phase without his other half. So anything not used will go directly to him to help with bills and his needs.

This is a time we can come together to take care and honor two people that would do anything for us.





We will also have charity information soon if you wish to donate in her name.