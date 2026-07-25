In Memory of Our Beautiful Sister—Seeking Healing

Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and tragic loss of my little sister, who passed away at just 37 years old.





Her death was initially believed to be the result of an overdose. However, as more information came to light, authorities opened a homicide investigation. While we continue to wait for answers, we are grieving an unimaginable loss and trying to honor her life with the love and dignity she deserves.





My sister was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, great-aunt, and friend. Although she was experiencing homelessness and receiving AISH benefits at the time of her passing, she was deeply loved and will never be forgotten.





The funeral benefit helped cover many of the funeral expenses, and we are truly grateful for that support. However, there are still important costs that were not covered, including a permanent headstone or memorial plaque, an offering to the priest who led her funeral service, and the rental of a hall where family and friends can gather to celebrate her life and share memories.





We are asking for help with these remaining expenses so we can give her the lasting memorial she deserves and bring our family together to celebrate the beautiful person she was.





Any donation, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to donate, we would be deeply grateful if you could share this fundraiser and keep our family in your thoughts and prayers.





Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support during this incredibly difficult time. Your generosity will help us honor my sister's memory with love, dignity, and respect. She will always be loved, deeply missed, and neve

r forgotten.