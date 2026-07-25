In Memory of My Beloved Nephew

It is with heavy hearts that we share the unexpected passing of our beloved Arzekiel Hicks, who was a cherished son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend. No words can truly capture the pain of this loss or the impact he had on everyone who knew him. Arzekiel brought light and joy to our lives, and his absence leaves a void that can never be filled.





During this incredibly difficult time, we are asking for support to help cover funeral and memorial expenses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will go toward his funeral and honoring Arzekiel's life.





If you are unable to donate, we ask that you please keep our family in your prayers and consider sharing this fundraiser with others. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your love, kindness, and support. We will never forget the compassion shown to our family during this difficult time.



