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In memory of Mum and Dad

Goal£100 GBP
Raised£0 GBP

Fundraiser created byLawrence Newman

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lawrence Newman

In memory of Mum and Dad

Hello

To begin with I'm 55 and am doing this fund raiser very much with my Mum and Dad in mind

Looking back growing up was hard, my grand parents were very dominant on my Mum who despite my Dad never being career minded always did her best for us. Mum did all the cooking, cleaning, decorating and gardening. I got my love of gardening from her. Sadly my 2 brothers were abusive, they treated Mum and Dad more like slaves than parents and they were never "brothers" to me.

I remember when I was about 12 writing to an agony aunt asking what can I do? The reply I received advised me that all I can do is be there for my parents. Which I did throughout my younger days till they both passed away. I was quiet through my school life and was bullied which sadly knocked my confidence. It put me off going to college and university but I always worked.

I spent most weekends taking Mum, Dad and Grandad out which I loved.

When grandad passed away house prices were still low and because he never trusted my Mum put the small amount he left her in a fund she couldn't access but could only have the interest on, how cruel, I wanted to release the funds to Mum so she could treat herself but my 2 lovely brothers refused only thinking of what they'd get when she was gone. My parents could never afford luxuries like holidays, or even a new bathroom or kitchen so they decided to move and we found a park home (mobile home) as lovely as it was the park owner was not nice to the residents so they decided to sell and sadly made a loss because you gave to pay 10% back to the owner

They found a little terrace house near me and had the neighbours from hell, Dad became ill and ended up with bladder cancer at this time. They had to sell again and found a house in Wales. Dad passed away on boxing day a month after they moved in. I travelled nearly every weekend to visit Mum. The shock of Dad passing and being there in hospital when it happened brought on a breakdown and that is when I realised I had OCD, like my Dad and this began to worsen. I decided to move to Wales and stay with Mum where I became quite ill and couldn't go out for about 6 months until I realised I had to see my doctor, they prescribed medication which slowly began to help. I moved back to Somerset as many things in Wales including the house were freaking me out but I hated leaving Mum behind on her own. She wasn't happy there being so cute off plus her diabetes was affecting her eyesight and she had to have laser eye surgery. With mums eyesight deteriorating I decided to become her carer, this coincided with me starting at uni and working part time. Mum diabetes began to affect her kidneys also and a few years later she had to start dialysis, she was so strong, we moved to different areas for her dialysis and this was very stressful. After 8 years Mum passed away at hospital with me at her side. It was horrible I never wanted to lose her ever. If you've been a carer for someone you love you probably understand. Her last words were "live your life" I organised and paid for the funeral, one brother never even turned up and the other had my cousin's supporting him despite me being the carer and organising everything. I have never spoken with them since.

It has been a tough journey with Mum gone. I looked after mums cat for another 2 years and when she passed away it was the last link to Mum and this was very painful.

With years of renting what savings Mum had dwindled but I always worked.

Now at 55 and being unemployed for nearly a year after being made redundant from a job I loved all I want to do is to have my own home with a nice garden and make it what I wanted for Mum and Dad

This might sound selfish but the only other way I feel I can buy my own home is to win the lottery!

If you think this is a scam or untrue that's fine I understand but if you feel you can help me do this in memory of my loving Mum and Dad I will be truly grateful.

Sorry this has been a long boring story!

Thank you even for reading this and perhaps it might help with your journey who knows

With thanks

Lawrence 🤷

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