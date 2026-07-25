In Memory of Ms. April Channel Wellman

Friends of Ms. April would like to raise money for a headstone for her.

She is beside her sister Holly.

We would like to place a headstone that will complement her sisters. Funds for a large part of the cost have already been secured with the balance of approx. $ 1,500.00 still required.

We have secured the blessing and approval for the headstone from Ms. April's parents. Mr. Robert "Bobby", Mrs. Margaret Wellman , and April's surviving sons, Lucas and Beau.

We are honored to be able to give back to Ms. April as she always was so gracious and giving to all her extended family.

Even when cancer was winning the the battle for her earthly vessel, her spirit shined on all around her.

In Loving Memory of a light that shined soo bright, a heart that warmed all she met.

A Mother who gave all for her Son's.

A daughter who adored her mother and father.

And a sister who now dances with her sister in Heaven.

Bruce Jenkins,

Long time friend of Ms. April Wellman.