In Memory of Macen Thomas

On Saturday evening, Aaronia Craig's world changed forever. Her beloved 6-year-old son, Macen Thomas, tragically fell into Lake Erie. After an extensive search, Macen was recovered on Sunday afternoon, leaving behind a grieving mother, two heartbroken older brothers, and countless family members and friends who loved him dearly.

Macen was the youngest of Aaronia's three boys and the light of every room he entered. His smile was contagious, his heart was full of love, and his joy was impossible to miss. He loved the colors green and blue, enjoyed making beats, singing, and dancing, and could often be found watching Paw Patrol or Super Mario. Above all, Macen cherished his family. He adored his mother and looked up to his older brothers, who loved him beyond words.

No parent should ever have to endure the unimaginable pain of losing a child. As Aaronia navigates this heartbreaking journey, we want to surround her with the love and support she so freely gave to others.

Our goal is to raise $50,000 to help relieve the overwhelming financial burden this tragedy has created. Donations will assist with:

Funeral and memorial expenses for Macen. (including transporting Macen back to NC) Relocating Aaronia and her two sons back to North Carolina, where they can be surrounded by the love and support of family. Other essential transition expenses. Other immediate needs as the family begins to rebuild after this devastating loss.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to give financially, we ask that you please share this fundraiser and keep Aaronia, her sons, and everyone who loved Macen in your prayers.

Thank you for helping us honor Macen's beautiful life and for giving his family hope, stability, and the support they need during one of the most difficult seasons they will ever face.