In Memory of LaRina Jarvi

Help LaRina's Family Come Together





Our family is grieving the loss of LaRina Elizabeth Jarvi, and we are asking for help bringing our family together to say goodbye.





LaRina's passing has brought family members together from different places, and some of those closest to her will need to travel to attend her funeral and be with family during this difficult time. For some, the cost of airfare, gas, lodging, rental cars, and other necessary travel expenses creates an additional burden at an already difficult time.





This fundraiser is specifically to help LaRina's living family members with their own travel and lodging expenses so they can attend her funeral and be together as a family. Donations will not be used for LaRina's funeral, burial, medical bills, or other expenses belonging to LaRina or her estate.





Every contribution will go toward helping family members with the costs of getting to Minnesota, having a place to stay, and being able to spend this important time together.





If you are able to help, any amount would mean so much to our family. If you're not in a position to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser with others is also deeply appreciated.





Thank you for helping us bring our family together to remember LaRina, support one another, and say goodbye. Your kindness and generosity mean more to us than we can express.





With gratitude,

LaRina's family







