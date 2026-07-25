In Memory of Jess Pelletier: Supporting Her Family

Our homeschool community is mourning the heartbreaking loss of Jess Pelletier, who passed away over the holiday weekend.





Jess was a kind and generous soul in our homeschool community. She was someone who quietly stepped in whenever there was a need, helping to make our learning center a home for her daughter and countless other children. She asked time and again what she could do to help—and she truly meant it. Whether it was helping move a piano, tackling behind-the-scenes projects, or organizing a fundraiser, Jess gave her time and energy with remarkable generosity. She touched countless lives through her kindness, servant's heart, and determination.





Beyond her involvement in our community, her love for and devotion to her family were unmistakable. Her absence will be deeply felt by all who knew her.





As the family navigates the difficult days ahead, they are also facing the financial burdens that often accompany such a profound and unexpected loss. We hope to ease some of that burden through the support of our community, allowing the family to focus on grieving, healing, and caring for one another.





If you are able, please consider making a donation of any amount. Every gift—large or small—is a tangible reminder that this family is surrounded by people who care. If giving is not possible, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping the Pelletier family in your thoughts and prayers.





Thank you for helping us show the Pelletier family that they do not have to walk this road alone.