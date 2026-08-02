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In Memory of Isack Aguilera-Supporting His Family

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byAmy Eaton

Fundraiser funds will be received by Karla Aguilera

In Memory of Isack Aguilera-Supporting His Family

On August 5, 2026, we lost our friend and Plains Transportation teammate, Isack Aguilera, at only 33 years old.


Isack was a young, bright, hardworking man who took great pride in his career as a professional truck driver and owner-operator. More importantly, he was a loving husband to Karla, a devoted father to their three children, Yathzairy (15 on Aug 13), Ismael (11), and Adriana (7), and a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend.


Isack approached his work with dedication and a strong sense of responsibility, always driven by what mattered most to him: providing for the family he loved.


His children were the center of his world and one of the greatest joys of his life. Isack found happiness in the simple things—playing with his children, hearing them laugh, traveling with his family, sharing meals, and simply spending time with the people he loved.


For those of us who had the privilege of knowing and working with Isack, his loss is difficult to put into words. But the greatest loss is being experienced by Karla, their children, and the family who loved him.


With the support of Isack's family, we have created this fundraiser as a way for those who knew Isack—and those who simply want to help—to come together in support of his family during this incredibly difficult time.


All funds raised through this fundraiser will go directly to Isack's family to help with immediate expenses and provide financial support for Karla and their three children in the days ahead.


No contribution is too small, and there is absolutely no obligation to give. For those who are unable to contribute financially, sharing this page and keeping Isack's family in your thoughts and prayers are equally appreciated.


At Plains Transportation, we often talk about being a family. Times like this are when those words matter most. We hope our employees, drivers, customers, vendors, friends, fellow trucking companies, and members of the trucking community will join us in supporting Isack's family.


Isack spent his life working hard to provide for the people he loved most. Now we have an opportunity to come together and provide some support for the family that meant everything to him.


Isack was one of us. We will remember him, honor him, and do what we can to support the family he leaves behind.


Thank you for your generosity, support, thoughts, and prayers for Isack Aguilera and his family.


— The Plains Transportation Family

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