In Memory of Cole Sill

On the evening of July 24, 2026, our family experienced an unimaginable tragedy. Our beloved Cole tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident at just 19 years old. No family is ever prepared for a loss like this, and our hearts are completely shattered.





Cole was quiet and introverted by nature, but anyone who knew him knew how incredibly kind, gentle, and genuine he was. He never needed to be the loudest person in the room to make a lasting impact. His sweet spirit and caring heart touched so many lives.





One of Cole’s greatest passions was music. He faithfully played the drums at church on Sundays, using his talent to worship the Lord. In 2025, Cole gave his life to Christ and was baptized. While we cannot begin to understand why this happened, we find comfort and peace in knowing that Cole’s faith was genuine and that he is now in heaven watching over us.





Cole loved anything with an engine. Whether he was attending a car show, working on cars, or out riding his motorcycle, those were the moments that brought him so much joy.





Many have reached out asking how they can help support Cole’s family during this incredibly difficult time. While no amount of money can ease the pain of losing a son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew, and friend, we wanted to provide a way for those who feel led to come alongside the family in a tangible way.





Any contributions will help offset funeral and memorial expenses and provide support for any needs that may arise in the days and weeks ahead, allowing the family to focus on grieving, healing, and being together. Most importantly, your prayers, love, and support mean more than words can express.





Thank you for honoring Cole’s memory and for surrounding his family with such incredible kindness during this heartbreaking time.