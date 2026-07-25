In Memory of Chicky

Thank you for the outpouring of love for sweet Tiny Tony. I just can’t believe my little Chicky is gone. I am setting up a fundraiser on behalf of his friends who asked to help with his expenses. I already paid the bill so we will be donating whatever is raised to charity in his name, so other animals have a chance to have a life as magical as Chicken did. (I just chose a random amount for the fundraiser so it doesn’t matter if we reach the goal or not). Please do not feel obligated to donate, it’s just a way to help honor his memory if you feel like it. Thank you to everyone who reached out with kind messages, sharing their favorite Tony memories; your friendship over the years has been appreciated and what made our little community so special. Chicky is looking down at us from heaven and probably clutching his cloak of invisibility on Juansday since he is reunited with Mr Juan, Nala Marie, Nana and Eloise. It is truly surreal to be writing a memorial post for him, I thought he would live forever. I’m just so sad, life is a little bit emptier without the mighty Chicken dog.