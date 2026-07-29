In June 2025, we said goodbye forever to my long-time client’s 2 year-old-son, who is deeply missed by his parents and 5 siblings.





Their lives were forever changed, and to this day they still continue to honor Boone in small and big ways.





Even at a young age, Boone had a big heart; he was full of grace and joy. His laugh and smile were contagious. His favorite show was Bluey. Every time I see Bluey, I think of him. His family tells stories of how he was everyone’s biggest cheerleader.





He was and is one of the family’s greatest joys even with the great loss.





He was light and strength; and his family continues to remember & live on with this message in their hearts each day.





In memory of Boone, I created a fundraiser to help his family through this stage of grief and financial hardship.





No one prepares us to walk through the day-to-day tasks and yearly life events as one grieves, quietly operating through seemingly “normal” daily life at the same time, carrying the memories of a child you can no longer see. It can feel lonely and isolating, even with others around.





In honor of the light that Boone was, I want this family to know they’re not alone and I’m hoping you can also help them in realizing this.





If you have the means and feel called to give in honor of Boone, whose 3-year-old heavenly birthday just passed, the money you give will go directly toward the family’s expenses for the cost of moving and a water filtration system.



