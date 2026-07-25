In Memory of Bobby Carragher

It is with profound sadness that we come together to support the Carragher family following the tragic and unimaginable loss of their beloved son, Bobby Carragher.

Bobby's life was taken far too soon when he was tragically killed in his sleep. He leaves behind a heartbroken family who loved him dearly: his mother, Karen; his father, Bob; his sister, Chrissy; his brother-in-law, Chris; and his nephews, Joseph and Michael.

During this incredibly difficult time, the Friends of the Carragher Family are hosting this fundraiser to help ease the financial burdens that may arise from this unforeseen tragedy. Donations will assist the family with any expenses they may incur as they navigate the days, weeks, and months ahead.

No family should have to face such a devastating loss alone. Any contribution, no matter the amount, is deeply appreciated. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping the Carragher family in your thoughts and prayers.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support as we honor Bobby's memory and stand beside those who loved him most.





All donations will be received by Christina Conte, sister of Bobby Carragher.