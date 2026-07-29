In memory Danielle Ray for Kyle Ray and children

Some of us have known Kyle our whole lives. We grew up alongside him, and we know exactly the kind of man he is — steady, generous, the first to show up when someone else needs help. Now it’s our turn to show up for him.





Kyle lost his wife of 23 years, Danielle Ray- also the mother of their sons Rylee & Brady on March 09, 2026. She was love of his life and the heart of their home, after a 4 month long brutal fight.

There aren’t words for what that loss means to him and to their two kids. What we can do is make sure that in the middle of unimaginable grief, he never has to carry the weight of it alone.





This fund is simple: it’s so Kyle can be a father right now without the added crush of bills, logistics, and everything that doesn’t stop just because life fell apart. Whatever you can give — and just as much, whatever you can share — helps him keep solid ground under his children’s feet.