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In Memorial of Brent Thomas

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$5,830 USD

Fundraiser created byDanelle Baumgarten-Pickett

Fundraiser funds will be received by Danelle Baumgarten-Pickett

In Memorial of Brent Thomas

The below Obituary was a shocking announcement that was recently heard in disbelief by those of us in the Paranormal Community. Yes, Brent passed early Sunday on June 14th of a heart attack. For those of us who knew him, he was a gentle soul that firmly believed in all of the things that went bump in the night, and left their light trails across the night sky. Brent started Paranormal Portal as a way to communicate this love of the unknown to his listeners and to give them a platform to share their stories without bias... and ALWAYS with a kind ear.

This fundraiser has been created by myself, Paisley Wilde and Don Longbeard to support his family in their time of sudden loss and transition.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your generosity and for lifting his family in your hearts and prayers so that they may begin the healing process.

Thank you-

Paisley

--------------------------------------------------

It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that Anita Jablonski announces the passing of Brent Thomas Jablonski, who departed this life on June 14, 2026

A loving husband, a devoted father, a cherished son, a beloved brother, and a wonderful man whose kindness, strength, and compassion touched so many lives.

He possessed a rare ability to make people feel welcomed, valued, and heard. His laughter could brighten a room, and his compassionate spirit left a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to know him.


Above all else, Brent’s greatest pride and joy were his family. He was a dedicated husband who loved his wife deeply and unconditionally, and a proud father whose love and guidance will remain forever in the heart of his children. The bond he shared with his family was the foundation of his life, and his legacy will continue through the love he gave so freely.


Brent will be remembered not only for the life he lived but for the countless lives he enriched along the way. His strength, integrity, and caring nature created memories that will be treasured forever.


He is survived by his beloved wife and their children , who will carry his memory forward with love and gratitude.


Though our hearts ache in his absence, we find comfort in knowing that the love he shared will never fade. His spirit will continue to live on in the stories we tell, the lessons he taught, and the love he left behind.


Forever loved as a husband. Forever cherished as a father. Forever remembered as a son, a brother, and a friend. Forever will be missed.

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