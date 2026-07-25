In low times

Hello my name is Sammy Woods Jr. I am the son of Sammy Woods Sr. With a heavy heart I need to ask for help to my uncle's celebration of life He passed away from cancer today and I thought I had more time to get there but now I don't. Herbert Woods Sr. was loved by many and I really want and need to see him one last time if I can get help with my travel for me sis and nephew I’m lost for words but I need help If you are not able to donate will you please share this and say a prayer for our family? Thank you and God bless.