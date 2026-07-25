In Loving Memory of Zuko

This week, Ashley, her husband Justin, and their children said goodbye to their beloved husky, Zuko.

At just 3 years old, Zuko was a fun-loving dog who brought endless joy, laughter, and unconditional love to his family. For several months, he bravely battled epilepsy, enduring multiple seizures and countless vet visits. Through it all, Ashley, Justin, and the kids never gave up on him and did everything they could to give him the best care possible.

Sadly, after suffering several seizures and a 48 hour ER vet visit, Zuko passed away on Monday during that ER vet visit, surrounded by the family who loved him so dearly.

Along with the heartbreak of losing a cherished member of their family, months of veterinary care and emergency medical expenses have caused significant financial stress. Ashley and Justin are in significant debt due to the ER vet visit and because this was so sudden, there isn’t a way to plan for such a devastating situation. During this incredibly difficult time, they are holding onto the beautiful memories and unconditional love that Zuko brought into their lives.

Run free, sweet Zuko. You were deeply loved and will never be forgotten. 🐾🤍