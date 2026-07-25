In Loving Memory of William Davis

With profound sadness, we share the passing of our beloved William Davis.





For years, William courageously battled numerous serious health conditions. Despite enduring countless hospitalizations, physical pain, and overwhelming medical challenges, he never gave up. He fought with remarkable strength, determination, and faith until his final breath.





William was a devoted husband, a loving father, a cherished family member, and a dear friend to many. Those who knew him will remember his kindness, his resilience, and the deep love he had for his family.





William is survived by his beloved wife and their three beautiful daughters: Vera (4), Wella (3), and Ayla (1), who now face life without their loving husband and father.





As they face this heartbreaking loss, they are also facing an uncertain future. William's wife is currently unable to work because their youngest daughter is only one year old and still requires constant care and attention. The family now carries the emotional pain of losing a husband and father while also facing the financial burden of raising three young children on their own.





We are creating this fundraiser to help provide immediate financial support for:

○ Funeral and burial expenses

○ Daily living expenses

○ Food, diapers, milk, and other necessities for the children

○ Medical and household expenses

○ Stability for the family as they begin rebuilding their lives





No donation is too small. Every gift will make a meaningful difference. If you knew William personally, worked with him, were blessed by his friendship, or simply feel moved to help, we humbly ask for your support during this incredibly difficult time.





We kindly ask that you keep William's family in your prayers and share this fundraiser with others. Your support can help reach people whose lives William touched over the years.





On behalf of William's wife, daughters, and our entire family, we extend our deepest gratitude for your kindness, generosity, prayers, and compassion. Your support will not only help meet their immediate needs but will also remind them that they are surrounded by a community of people who care.





May God bless you abundantly for every act of love and generosity shown to William's family during this difficult time.





"Carry each other's burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ." — Galatians 6:2





My name is Maria Irish Restor. William's wife is my cousin. And William is a very good friend of mine. I love their three little angels so much. I created this fundraiser on their behalf to help raise funds for William's funeral expenses and to support his wife and three young daughters during this difficult time. All donations will be documented and turned over to the family with full transparency.