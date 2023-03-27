In Loving Memory of Tammi Leah Luebberst Oxley

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Tammi’s memory may consider making a contribution to help with expenses associated with her passing. As our family works through everything that follows, there may be medical bills, final expenses, memorial and burial-related costs, and other unexpected expenses that arise.

Contributions will be used where they are most needed as these expenses become known. There is absolutely no expectation to give. We are incredibly grateful for the love, prayers, support, and kindness shown to our family as we remember and celebrate Tammi’s life.