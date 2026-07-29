In Loving Memory of Shannon "Stunt" Berry, Sr.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved brother, father, and son, Shannon Berry, Sr. Shannon peacefully passed away in his sleep on June 13, 2026, at just 44 years old.

Losing someone so young is a heartbreaking reality that no family is ever prepared to face. Although Shannon was living in Virginia at the time of his passing, he was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, where his family and loved ones remain and where they hope to celebrate his life.

Shannon leaves behind his son, Shannon Berry, Jr., who is currently attending trade school and is now facing the unimaginable loss of his father while also trying to maintain a home and build his future.

We are asking for your support to help bring Shannon home to Atlanta for a memorial service surrounded by family and friends. Any funds raised beyond the cost of his transportation and memorial expenses will go toward easing the financial burden on his son during this difficult and unexpected time.

Every donation, no matter the amount, and every prayer and share of this fundraiser is deeply appreciated. Thank you for helping us honor Shannon's memory and support the family he loved so dearly.