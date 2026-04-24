In Loving Memory of Ricardo

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved dental assistant, Ricardo, who unexpectedly passed away this morning.

Ricardo touched the lives of countless patients and team members through kindness, compassion, and dedication. During this difficult time, we are coming together to support the family and help ease some of the financial burdens they are facing.

If you would like to make a donation, contributions can be made through GiveSendGo. Any amount is deeply appreciated, and your thoughts and prayers mean so much to the family and our team.

Thank you for helping us honor Ricardo's memory and support those they loved most.