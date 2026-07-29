In Loving Memory of Our Beloved Dad 30-Day Memoria

With humble hearts, we invite family, friends, and well-wishers to join us in honoring the memory of our beloved father as we mark his 30-day memorial.

His passing has left a great void in our lives, but we are grateful for the love, prayers, and support we have received. As we prepare for this memorial, we kindly seek your support and contributions to help make the event a fitting tribute to his life and legacy.

No amount is too small, and every gesture of kindness is deeply appreciated. May God bless and reward you abundantly for your generosity.

Thank you for standing with us during this difficult time.

With love and gratitude

Bossan Awock Family