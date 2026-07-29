In loving memory of my dad Victor

We are heartbroken to share that my beloved dad, Victor, has passed away after his battle with cancer. He was a loving father, family man, and friend who meant everything to us. His strength, kindness, and love will always be remembered.

During this incredibly difficult time, our family is facing unexpected funeral and memorial expenses. We are asking for any support to help us give him the respectful farewell he deserves.

Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward these expenses. If you’re unable to donate, we completely understand, sharing this fundraiser and keeping our family in your thoughts means so much to us.

Thank you for your love, support, and prayers during this painful time.