Help Lay My Mother to Rest With Dignity

My name is Gabriel Coker from Nigeria.





I am creating this campaign with a heavy heart after the loss of my beloved mother, who recently passed away due to severe liver complications.





We did everything possible to save her life. Our family spent all available savings on hospital treatment, medications, tests, and care in hope of her recovery. Despite all efforts and prayers, she sadly passed away.





Now we are left with two urgent challenges:





- Outstanding hospital bills that we are unable to settle

- Funeral and burial arrangements that need to be done with dignity as soon as possible





This loss has deeply affected our family emotionally and financially. We are currently struggling to manage these unexpected costs alone.





We are humbly asking for any support, no matter how small, to help us during this difficult time. If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign or keeping us in your prayers would also mean a lot to us.





Every contribution goes directly toward hospital debt clearance and giving my mother a respectful burial.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for your kindness and compassion.





May God bless you.