In Loving Memory of Mikki Tapley

Our hearts are heavy as we share that our beloved Mikki Tapley passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 6, 2026, after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), a hereditary disease that had left her a paraplegic.

Mikki was a woman of immense kindness whose greatest joy was simply being around children and seeing them smile. Over the years, she cared for so many, touching countless lives with her warmth and generous spirit.





As we navigate this difficult time, we are working to organize a funeral and cremation service to honor her life. Because these were unplanned expenses, the costs are currently beyond our reach. Stan, as a self-employed business owner, is doing his best to manage these challenges while we all process this loss.





We are reaching out to the friends, family, and community members who loved Mikki to ask for your support. Any contribution to help lighten the load of these final expenses would mean the world to our family and would allow us to focus on honoring Mikki’s beautiful life and legacy.

Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your support during this time.