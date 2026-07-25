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In Loving Memory of Kristi – Support & Love

Goal$3,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bybrittany alldredge

In Loving Memory of Kristi – Support & Love

We are heartbroken to share the passing of Kristi, who lost her courageous battle with stage 4 kidney cancer.


Kristi fought with incredible strength and grace for as long as she could. Even through the pain and everything she faced, she never gave up. Unfortunately, the cancer spread to her other organs, and she passed away July 23rd, 2026 surrounded by love.


Kristi worked at MAPCO that’s where her face is gonna be remembered the most, she worked there for many years, where she became so much more than just an employee, she lived for her job. She built lasting friendships and became like family to so many people. She had a way of making everyone feel welcome, seen, and cared for. Her kindness, strength, and the love she gave so freely will never be forgotten.


She leaves behind her loving husband, Daniel Logan and her mother Jan Johnson, along with her two children, Chelsea Looney (Jordan) and Sean Ball (Angel) her niece brittany and all of her precious grandchildren. Her kids and grandbabies were her reason for living.. Her family was her world, and the love she had for them was endless.


Our entire family is devastated by this loss, and we are trying to navigate this difficult time while also facing the financial burden of funeral expenses.


We want to give Kristi the beautiful and

respectful goodbye she deserves, but we need help.


Any donation, no matter the amount, would mean more to us than we can express. If you’re unable to give, we completely understand—sharing this fundraiser and keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers means just as much.

Thank you for your love, support, and kindness during this incredibly painful time.


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