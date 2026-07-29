In Loving Memory of Kimberly Grant

My sister died suddenly and we still don’t know the cause of her death. Our mother is stuck in Jamaica and desperately wants to see her daughter.

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Kimberly Grant. Kimberly was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend whose kindness, strength, and beautiful spirit touched so many lives. Her unexpected passing has left our family devastated as we navigate this painful loss.





We are raising funds to help cover funeral and memorial expenses, as well as the costs associated with bringing Kimberly home and giving her the dignified farewell she deserves. During this difficult time, our family is facing emotional and financial challenges, and we are reaching out to our community for support.





Every donation, no matter the amount, will help ease the burden on our family and allow us to focus on honoring Kimberly’s life and legacy. Your generosity will help provide a beautiful homegoing service where family and friends can gather to celebrate her life, share memories, and say their final goodbyes.





If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers. Your love, support, and kindness mean more than words can express.





Thank you for helping us honor Kimberly Grant and the incredible impact she had on everyone who knew and loved her.





With gratitude,





The Grant and Brown Family



