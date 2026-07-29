In Loving Memory of Kelly Smith

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our dear friend, Kelly Smith. She leaves behind her son, Hunter, who is now facing the difficult journey of moving forward without his mom.

A memorial service for Kelly will be held on Sunday, May 10th, 2026, at 1:00 PM at

Serenity Meadows

6919 Providence Rd.

Riverview, FL 33578

Over the past year, life brought many unexpected challenges and expenses for the family. We are coming together to help provide Hunter with some financial support and stability as he begins this new chapter.

In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask you consider making a donation in Kelly’s memory. Any amount, no matter how small, will help ease additional expenses and give Hunter a little extra support during this time.

Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support for Hunter and all who loved Kelly.