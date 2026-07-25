In Loving Memory of Kash Carter Newsome

There are no words that can prepare a family for the loss of a child.

Our beloved Kash Carter Newsome brought immeasurable joy to everyone who knew him. His bright smile, playful spirit, and the love he gave so freely have left a lasting mark on our hearts.

As his parents walk through the unimaginable days ahead, our family’s greatest hope is to give them the gift of time—time to grieve, to heal, and to begin navigating life without the immediate pressure of returning to work.

We have created this fundraiser with a goal of $10,000, which will help ease the financial burden of missed work and provide the freedom to focus on healing, supporting one another, and taking each day as it comes.

If you feel led to give, no amount is too small. Every gift is a tangible reminder that they are not walking this road alone. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others is an equally meaningful way to support our family.

Above all, we ask for your continued prayers—for peace that surpasses understanding, strength for each new day, and the assurance that they are deeply loved and surrounded by a caring community.

Thank you for honoring Kash’s memory and for standing beside the Newsome family during this incredibly difficult season.





“Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” -Isaiah 41:10