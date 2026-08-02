In Loving Memory of June Aguon

It is with a heavy heart that we share the sudden passing of my beloved mother-in-law, June Aguon. Her passing was unexpected, and our family is heartbroken as we try to navigate this incredibly difficult time.





Along with the emotional pain of losing her so suddenly, our family is facing the unexpected financial burden of funeral and final service expenses. We are asking for your help to give her the beautiful and respectful service she deserves.





If you are able and willing to contribute, any financial gift, no matter the amount, would mean so much to our family. If you are unable to contribute financially, your prayers, sharing this fundraiser, and simply keeping our family in your thoughts are deeply appreciated.





Thank you for surrounding our family with love and support during this heartbreaking time. We are incredibly grateful for each and every one of you. ❤️🕊️





“Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.” — Matthew 5:4