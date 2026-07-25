In loving memory of Josh Fv #19

In loving memory of Josh

Hi my name is Leslie Santiago I am Joshwa mother he was my only boy out of 5 sister’s he had I am lost of words loosing my son

It is with heavy hearts that we share the devastating loss of Josh, a beloved son, brother, friend, teammate, and light in the lives of so many. No words can truly express the pain and heartbreak his family is experiencing as they navigate this unimaginable tragedy.





Josh was deeply loved by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. He had a kind and genuine spirit, a loving heart, and a way of making people feel seen, valued, and cared for. Whether through his smile, his loyalty, or his compassion, Josh left a lasting impact on every life he touched.





A passionate baseball player, Josh dedicated countless hours to the sport he loved. Baseball was more than a game to him it was a place where he built lifelong friendships, unforgettable memories, and a legacy that continues to inspire others. His impact was so profound that his jersey number was retired, a testament to the respect and admiration he earned both on and off the field.





Above all else, Josh loved his family. He was a devoted son who cherished every moment with his loved ones and a protective, caring brother who was always there for his sisters. He was also a loving fiancé who looked forward to building a future filled with love, happiness, and shared dreams.





Josh was hardworking, ambitious, and determined to create a better future. While working at Amazon, he continued seeking opportunities to grow and improve himself. He excelled in school and had plans to graduate and pursue a trade, always striving to make those around him proud. He also found joy in music and dancing, passions that reflected his vibrant personality and brought happiness to everyone around him.





Today, Josh’s family is left not only grieving the loss of someone they loved so deeply but also facing the overwhelming financial burdens that often accompany an unexpected tragedy. We are asking for support to help ease some of the stress placed upon his mother as they navigate funeral expenses, memorial costs, and the many challenges that come with moving forward after such a heartbreaking loss.





No donation is too small, and every contribution, prayer, and share means more than words can express. If you are unable to donate, we kindly ask that you share this fundraiser and keep Josh’s family in your thoughts and prayers.





Josh’s memory will live on forever through the countless lives he touched, the love he gave so freely, and the legacy he leaves behind. Thank you for helping us honor his life and support the family he loved so much thank you all for the