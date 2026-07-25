In Loving Memory of Joe Bean

Our community has suffered a tremendous loss with the passing of Joe Bean, the beloved owner of Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in Salisbury. Joe was more than a business owner—he was a friend, a familiar face, and someone who touched the lives of so many people through his kindness, generosity, and dedication to the community.

For years, I had the privilege of watching Tyler Baer stand faithfully beside Joe. Tyler wasn’t just an employee—he was Joe’s right-hand man. He was there day after day, helping run the store, supporting Joe through life’s challenges, and showing unwavering loyalty and care.

This fundraiser is being created to help ease the financial burden during this difficult time and to support Joe’s loved ones, as well as Tyler, whose life has also been deeply impacted by this loss. Every donation, no matter the amount, will help provide comfort and support as they navigate the days ahead.

If you’re unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping Joe’s family, Tyler, and everyone who loved Joe in your thoughts and prayers.

Joe’s kindness and legacy will never be forgotten. Thank you for helping us honor his memory and support those who stood beside him.





*All proceeds will be given to Tyler Baer.