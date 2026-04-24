In Loving Memory Of Janice: Funeral & Living Help

Hi there! My name is Danielle, I live in upstate, rural New York. I had my grandmother's hospice nurse recommend reaching out to some people and places to see if we might be able to get any assistance whatsoever. :)





My grandmother sadly and unexpectedly passed away in my arms on Friday the 12th, and I was her full-time caregiver (unpaid). I work part-time at a pharmacy, am on SNAP, Medicaid, and I bring home about $200 a week for my grandfather and I. My grandfather has been absolutely devastated by the loss, and he has decided he wants to sell the house and all of his possessions. He has gotten into contact with realtors, given some of his animals away, and sold his cars and some belongings less than a week after her passing; just to try and keep our heads above water.





We are struggling with the cost of the cremation and funeral, and we still owe the funeral home about $1,950, after paying the most we could at the time, which was $2,000 out of the $3,950. My grandfather also wants to pay for his own cremation in advance, which is about $4,000. I have contacted social services, but she said that as we are already technically in a financial contract with the funeral home, that social services cannot assist us.

In addition to everything, with my grandfather trying to sell his possessions to pay for everything, he has also been considering moving into a more manageable home, which I understand. I was given around 60 days to move out of the house. The closest, cheapest, two-bedroom apartment I can find around my area charges $750 a month. I have been in contact with my caseworker at social services about housing assistance, however most housing lists are over a 1-3 year wait period. I've spoken to the only two agencies really available in my county, and I have been told that they just do not have the funding to assist either of us.





I was just wondering if I could get assistance with anything? Whether it be cremation assistance, funeral assistance, rent assistance, gas, food, utility, transport, prescriptions, phone, internet, vouchers- any resources at all would be so helpful for my family, and I would be so grateful for.





Thank you so much for reading, and thank you for your time and graciousness! :)





-Danielle <3



