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In Loving Memory of Jane

Goal$12,000 USD
Raised$300 USD

Fundraiser created byAndrew Fike

Fundraiser funds will be received by Andrew Fike

In Loving Memory of Jane

With profound sadness, we share the passing of our beloved Jane after her courageous battle with Breast Cancer.


Jane was a woman of deep faith whose love for God shaped every part of her life. She was a devoted member of her church, where she found joy in worship, fellowship, and serving others. She was a loving mother to three sons, a cherished daughter, sister, aunt, and a dear friend to so many. Jane had a warm smile that could brighten anyone’s day, and she shared kindness, compassion, and love with everyone she crossed paths with. Her unwavering faith and generous spirit touched countless lives, leaving behind a legacy that will never be forgotten.


As we mourn this tremendous loss, our family is also facing the financial burden of funeral and memorial expenses. We have created this fundraiser to help give Jane the beautiful and dignified farewell she deserves while easing some of the financial stress during this difficult time.


Our goal is to raise funds to help cover funeral and memorial expenses. Every contribution, no matter the amount, will go directly toward honoring Jane’s life and legacy and is deeply appreciated. If you are unable to donate, we kindly ask that you keep our family in your prayers and consider sharing this fundraiser with others.


Thank you for your love, prayers, generosity, and support during this incredibly difficult time. We find comfort in knowing that Jane is now at peace in the presence of the Lord. Your kindness means more to our family than words can express as we celebrate the life of a woman who loved deeply, lived faithfully, and touched the hearts of so many.

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