In loving memory of Issac

With heavy hearts, we share the passing of our beloved family member. During this difficult time, we are trying to fulfill his final wish of being laid to rest in Mexico, surrounded by loved ones and his hometown. Unfortunately, the costs of transporting his body and covering funeral expenses are more than our family can afford.

We are asking for any support, no matter how small, to help us bring him home and give him the peaceful farewell he deserves. Your prayers, donations, and sharing of this fundraiser mean the world to our family. Thank you for helping us honor his memory and for standing with us during this heartbreaking time.













Con profundo dolor, compartimos el fallecimiento de nuestro querido familiar. En estos momentos tan difíciles, estamos tratando de cumplir su último deseo de ser sepultado en México, rodeado de sus seres queridos y en su tierra natal. Desafortunadamente, los costos del traslado de su cuerpo y los gastos funerarios superan lo que nuestra familia puede afrontar.





Les pedimos de corazón cualquier apoyo, por pequeño que sea, para ayudarnos a traerlo de regreso a casa y darle la despedida digna y en paz que merece. Sus oraciones, donaciones y el compartir esta recaudación significan mucho para nuestra familia. Gracias por ayudarnos a honrar su memoria y por acompañarnos en este momento tan doloroso.



