In Loving Memory of Isabella Escobedo

Hello Everyone,





My name is Araseli Esparza, and I am the mother of Isabella Escobedo. On Monday, July 5th, Isabella passed away as a result of her epilepsy. We are currently seeking support to facilitate her funeral. We have created this fundraiser if you’d like to financially support our family in this very difficult time, you may do so. We intend to use these funds for funeral and memorial expenses— including but not limited to — funeral home expenses, cemetery expenses (e.g., headstone), and other as needed purchases (e.g., floral arrangements).





Currently, the autopsy is still in progress, and we are still waiting on the exact time for the rosary/vigil service and funeral. As of right now, we know for sure the rosary will occur Monday (July, 13th) and the funeral will be on Tuesday (July, 14th). Please, return to the post on Facebook to see the times for these events. We will update them as soon as possible.





Again, thank you for your continued support and we hope to see you all on Monday and Tuesday.