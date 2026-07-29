"In loving memory of Hayden Koger."





At just 19 years old, Hayden lived a life full of energy, laughter, and a deep love for the outdoors. Whether he was riding dirt bikes, hunting, fishing, or sitting around a bonfire, those were the moments that made him feel most alive. More than anything, Hayden treasured time spent with his family and friends—he had a way of making people feel welcomed, valued, and loved.





His loss is deeply felt by everyone who knew him. In his honor, we are raising funds to help support his family with funeral costs and the unexpected expenses they are facing during this incredibly difficult time.





Any support, prayers, or shares mean more than words can express. Thank you for helping us celebrate Hayden’s life and keep his memory alive.