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Family Help For Geoffrey Browning's Family

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJustin Swarens

Fundraiser funds will be received by Justin Swarens

Family Help For Geoffrey Browning's Family

Geoffrey Allen Browning November 5th, 2025, died in a tragic car accident on I-95 at 1:06 a.m.


After a long day of work for his self-run business, Allen Geoffrey's Plumbing & Maintenance person Services. Geoffrey and his 

coworker Andrew Knapp were on I-95 southbound, heading home at night, after a long, two-day lawn care job. At a gas station before the accident, his coworker was driving at the wheel, when he nearly backed up into a police officer. After conversing with the officer, the officer 

investigated that his coworker did not have a valid driver's license. The officer declared that 

Geoffrey will have to drive, for he was the one with a valid Driver's License. They agreed to 

the terms, fear of getting a ticket, or worse. They left the gas station with Geoffrey at the 

wheel, he is then assumed to have fallen asleep at the wheel. When his 2013 Dodge Ram, 

pulling a utility trailer with lawn equipment, merged off the right side of the highway near his 

designated exit and struck an illegally parked semitrailer truck near the exit on the highway 

just a few minutes away from his home.


Any support would be greatly appreciated.

Thank you


In Loving Memory of my father, Geoffrey Allen Browning, Army Veteran,

Stafford, VA, EMT, 10+year DC Fire and EMS, 9/11 Veteran, age 59.

September 2, 1966 – November 5, 2025.

Geoffrey's funeral service was done at the

Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA, on April 17, 2026.


His dedication, professionalism, and kind heart were evident throughout his life.

During his service in the army, he studied to become an Emergency Medical Technician. Following his military service, he volunteered as an Emergency Medical Technician in Stafford, VA.

He furthered his medical education by becoming a paramedic and worked for many years with the Washington D.C. Fire Department.

During the 9/11 attacks, Geoffrey Browning was among the first responders at the Pentagon, where he joined Rescue and Recovery missions to look for survivors.


After suffering some life-long injuries on the job, he was forced to retire from DC Fire and EMS after an ambulance  accident he was involved in. He was given a choice to retire or be fired, threatened to face a long legal case. He chose to peacefully retire, but suffered permanent sciatica nerve pain after the crash.

He struggled through life for a while, gained a lot of weight, began working at a metal recycling yard, NOVA Metals, for many years.

Later in life he began doing various home repair contract work and started his own handy  man business.


Geoffrey had a strong, deep Christian faith, a big heart, goofy sense of humor and touched many lives. He shared many wild stories about his time as a DC fire and EMS throughout his life. He would continue to try to help his community with his maintenance person business, offering jobs to ex-convicts, the homeless, and the jobless.


Geoffrey's Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/oper.mindcrime


For his other Memorial Fundraiser at GoFundMe:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-geoffreys-family-after-tragic-loss


News:

https://www.wtvr.com/news/local-news/fatal-interstate-95-crash-nov-5-2025


https://www.fox5dc.com/news/2-killed-fiery-i-95-crash-after-truck-rams-tractor-trailer-spotsylvania


https://www.insidenova.com/headlines/two-killed-in-fiery-crash-on-i-95-near-massapponax/article_99f76b3c-af65-4574-a169-66aa1a9efd52.html


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/fiery-i-95-crash-in-virginia-kills-two-after-pickup-slams-into-tractor-trailer-state-police/ar-AA1PRIpU


Traffic CAM footage viewer discretion advised

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZZhIRYaYBo

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