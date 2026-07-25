Family Help For Geoffrey Browning's Family

Geoffrey Allen Browning November 5th, 2025, died in a tragic car accident on I-95 at 1:06 a.m.





After a long day of work for his self-run business, Allen Geoffrey's Plumbing & Maintenance person Services. Geoffrey and his

coworker Andrew Knapp were on I-95 southbound, heading home at night, after a long, two-day lawn care job. At a gas station before the accident, his coworker was driving at the wheel, when he nearly backed up into a police officer. After conversing with the officer, the officer

investigated that his coworker did not have a valid driver's license. The officer declared that

Geoffrey will have to drive, for he was the one with a valid Driver's License. They agreed to

the terms, fear of getting a ticket, or worse. They left the gas station with Geoffrey at the

wheel, he is then assumed to have fallen asleep at the wheel. When his 2013 Dodge Ram,

pulling a utility trailer with lawn equipment, merged off the right side of the highway near his

designated exit and struck an illegally parked semitrailer truck near the exit on the highway

just a few minutes away from his home.





Any support would be greatly appreciated.

Thank you





In Loving Memory of my father, Geoffrey Allen Browning, Army Veteran,

Stafford, VA, EMT, 10+year DC Fire and EMS, 9/11 Veteran, age 59.

September 2, 1966 – November 5, 2025.

Geoffrey's funeral service was done at the

Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA, on April 17, 2026.





His dedication, professionalism, and kind heart were evident throughout his life.

During his service in the army, he studied to become an Emergency Medical Technician. Following his military service, he volunteered as an Emergency Medical Technician in Stafford, VA.

He furthered his medical education by becoming a paramedic and worked for many years with the Washington D.C. Fire Department.

During the 9/11 attacks, Geoffrey Browning was among the first responders at the Pentagon, where he joined Rescue and Recovery missions to look for survivors.





After suffering some life-long injuries on the job, he was forced to retire from DC Fire and EMS after an ambulance accident he was involved in. He was given a choice to retire or be fired, threatened to face a long legal case. He chose to peacefully retire, but suffered permanent sciatica nerve pain after the crash.

He struggled through life for a while, gained a lot of weight, began working at a metal recycling yard, NOVA Metals, for many years.

Later in life he began doing various home repair contract work and started his own handy man business.





Geoffrey had a strong, deep Christian faith, a big heart, goofy sense of humor and touched many lives. He shared many wild stories about his time as a DC fire and EMS throughout his life. He would continue to try to help his community with his maintenance person business, offering jobs to ex-convicts, the homeless, and the jobless.





Geoffrey's Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/oper.mindcrime





For his other Memorial Fundraiser at GoFundMe:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-geoffreys-family-after-tragic-loss





News:

https://www.wtvr.com/news/local-news/fatal-interstate-95-crash-nov-5-2025





https://www.fox5dc.com/news/2-killed-fiery-i-95-crash-after-truck-rams-tractor-trailer-spotsylvania





https://www.insidenova.com/headlines/two-killed-in-fiery-crash-on-i-95-near-massapponax/article_99f76b3c-af65-4574-a169-66aa1a9efd52.html





https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/fiery-i-95-crash-in-virginia-kills-two-after-pickup-slams-into-tractor-trailer-state-police/ar-AA1PRIpU





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