In Loving Memory of Gates Mavar

Gates was a hardworking young man and someone who loved his family deeply. He was devoted to the people he loved and lived his life with faith, strength, and a generous heart. His presence was such a bright light and his memory will live on in everyone who knew and loved him.





We are asking for support to help his family during this incredibly difficult time. Any donation, no matter the amount, would mean so much and help ease the financial burden as we grieve the loss of Gates.





Thank you for your prayers, love, and generosity as we honor his life and remember the wonderful man he was.