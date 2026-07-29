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In Loving Memory of Ali Harvey

Raised$350 USD

Fundraiser created byVicky Mashaw

Fundraiser funds will be received by Vicky Mashaw

In Loving Memory of Ali Harvey

On May 4, 2026, we lost one of our own. Alexandria "Ali" Nicole Harvey, just 31 years old, was taken from us suddenly and without warning. She grew up on these roads, under these East Texas skies, surrounded by faces she'd known her whole life.


Ali was a nurse, someone who chose, every single day, to show up for people in their most vulnerable moments. She was a daughter who was deeply loved, a sister, and an aunt whose niece and nephew lit up when she walked through the door.

We don't just share a zip code. We always show up. We've watched each other's children grow, held each other through loss, and celebrated milestones, because in a small town, every life matters deeply.


Her family is facing the grief of losing her and the very real and sudden weight of funeral expenses, in the middle of the rawest pain imaginable.


Every dollar raised here goes directly to Ali's family to help cover funeral a costs and lift even a small piece of that burden off their shoulders during these hardest days.

If Ali touched your life, give what you can, even a little becomes a lot when a whole community moves together. If you're from Colmesneil, you already know what to do.

We take care of our own. We always have. We always will.🤍


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