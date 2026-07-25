In Loving Memory of a Barbara J Canady

In Loving Memory of a Woman Who Was the Heartbeat of her community.

On June 30, 2026, our family and our community lost a woman whose presence was felt long by us all. She was a mother, a wife, an aunt, a sister, a grandmother, a great‑grandmother, and a friend to every soul fortunate enough to cross her path. She was loved deeply — not just by her family, but by an entire community that saw her as a source of comfort, joy, and strength. Her passing was sudden, and her family is now facing the unimaginable task of laying her to rest while navigating their grief. They are asking for support to help cover the costs of her burial — not out of obligation, but out of love for a woman who gave so much of herself to others. If you are able, please consider contributing. Every donation, no matter the amount, helps honor her life, her legacy, and the impact she had on all of us. This is our chance to give back to someone who spent her life giving to everyone else.

Thank you for your kindness, your generosity, and for helping us celebrate a life that truly made our family and our community a better place.