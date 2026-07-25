In God's hands

Help David Rebuild His Life After a Devastating Car Accident





On June 17th, David Gayle’s life changed forever.





David was involved in a serious car accident that left him paralyzed from the neck down. He was rushed for emergency care and underwent spinal surgery at UAB. Thanks to the surgery, David has regained some movement, but he now faces a long and difficult road of recovery.





David is dealing with severe nerve damage, numbness in his arms and legs, and is having to relearn how to use his body again.





Because of his injuries, David is currently unable to work. His fiancée has also had to stop working so she can stay with him and help with his daily care.





They need help with:





- Housing

- Food and daily living expenses

- Transportation

- Medical and recovery needs

- Bills while David works toward recovery





How You Can Help

🙏 Please pray for David’s recovery

❤️ Share his story with others

💙 Donate if you are able

🤝 Help connect David with resources or support





Every prayer, share, and act of kindness helps David and his family get through this difficult time.





Thank you for standing with David during his recovery journey

David Gayle



