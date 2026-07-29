In desperate need of some help

So here's the story how me and Alana got into this spot. So I wind up with a hater that blames me for losing her job. She wind up taking a picture that made us look like we were sitting close which we wasn't. We got kicked for "fratnising" .. we made it to Tulsa had a room paid for and didn't realize we needed 50 dollar cash deposit. We had it on my card but for some reason we couldn't withdraw anything.. pretty much got screwed out of 50 dollars for a hotel room that we wasn't able to stay. The money is going to a tent and things we need to survive. Any help will be greatly appreciated.