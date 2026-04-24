In desperate need of a little help

I had a zero chance of survival without surgery ...due to the spinal cord compression .. I have nerve damage ,degenerative disc disease 30-40% range of motion in my neck, can't turn my head far enough to drive... But on the positive side I am very grateful and thankful that I made it through the surgery and I am not paralyzed... The recovery and the healing has been excruciating..I can't work anymore and I have applied for disability but it takes quite some time..I have a lawyer so fingers 🤞.. but I am in desperate need of help for my rent.. DTE.. water bill .. My son has been paying everything but he has to quit his 2nd job due to the exhaustion and his health was not doing great.. Any and all the help would make a world of difference ... Thank you all and God bless