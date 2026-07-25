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In DESPERATE NEED of a home

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRICARDO RODRIGUEZ

Fundraiser funds will be received by RICARDO RODRIGUEZ

In DESPERATE NEED of a home

Hi, my name is Jamie, my husband is Ricky and we have 3 children. Jeremiah, who is 21yrs old, mercedeze who is 17yrs, and kennadie who is 12yrs old. Jeremiah and kennadie are both special needs ( autistic). After doing/completing everything our lender told us to, they still refused to do a loan modification due to a medical hardship, resulting in us loosing our home for the last 17yrs. To to forcloser lat week. Over the last year and a half my husband has had 2 cornia transplants, a full hip replacement, 2 heart attacks, his blood has become septic twice, and needs to have heart surgery to implant a defibrillator in his body. I had to quit my job to take care of him, due to his blood pressure dropping by 60 pants when he stands which cases him to pass out upon standing sometimes. We have roughly 4 weeks at most to find a place and move out. We have very little money right now, and with the forcloser already on our credit report, finding a place to rent here in maricopa has been extremely hard. If we leave Maricopa we will have to leave our 17yr daughter behind to stay with friends. If she leaves the district, and graduates some where else, she will loose all her college credits she has worked so hard for the last 2yrs. Right now she is set to graduate early ( in Dec.) with her diploma as well as her pharmacy tech license and early childhood education cert. My mother recently found out her kidneys are bad and now has to have dyalisis treatment 3 times a week and since my father passed in Nov she will be moving in with us so I can help take care of her as well. Right now we are in desperate need of housing. We will have a guaranteed monthly income of $6200 between us and my mother. We are looking for a 4+ bed, 3 bath single story home with a pool or access to a community pool (for our son, water is one of the only things that helps calm him) and pet friendly in maricopa max monthly rent of $2200. Obviously with our credit it needs to be and understanding of our situation, private rental by owner.while we can cover most of the moving expenses, it doesn't leave much for the first month, last month, and deposits. We are running out money quickly with the apps we are submitting and being denied. Most of which are about $85 per an applicant, and of course are non refundable. Please if anyone knows of a home owner like this who is in need of renting out their place, PLEASE let us know. We can be reached at jammers469@outlook.com thank you very much for taking the time to read this, may GOD BLESS you and yours, hope your having a wonderful day.



The Rodriguez Family

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