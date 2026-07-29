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In desperate need

Goal$40,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byChristina Smith

In desperate need

My name is Christina and im a 53 year old white female. My story starts in 2018. June 30th 2018 my father passes away after a 10 year battle with kidney failure. Then not even 2 months later, my eldest daughter 28, committed suicide. After that my life declined. The man i was living with was robbing me blind, accumulating unpaid bills in my name, etc. I was so preoccupied with my own grievance, that I didn't know he was doing what he was doing. When I realized it, I left. I couch surfed for a few years and landed in Jonesboro Arkansas. I got a great job, a cute little apartment and worked my socks off. Then in July of 2024 I went to the er with what I thought was hip pain, ended up with 4 severe herniated disc's. My doctors recommended me to quit because my right leg was constantly going numb and I was falling a lot. So I quit and applied for ssi. I lost my apartment not too long after that and moved to Memphis and stayed with my daughter temporary. I then got diagnosed with stage 3 gastroparesis and stage 3 clear cell renal carcinoma. I had to move out of my daughter's house and couch surfed and stayed in my boyfriends van. He lost his job in January and has been putting applications in everywhere. Only bite was doordash, which us not feasible for us. The van is on its last leg and with gas so high its not worth losing our ride. I had my kidney removed January 22nd and since then I haven't been able to heal properly, have a place to heal properly and I'm always on edge wondering everyday if im going to have a place to sleep. We are staying with his cousin until September which is great, but its day to day with him. Everyday its always money money money with this guy and it was supposed to be help us until we get on our feet. So its literally day by day. I cant get any help. I get less than a thousand a month and obviously thats not getting us a place. Ive applied for multiple section 8 housing and im on a year plus waiting list on all. I get 62.00 in food stamps and thats not enough. It's horrible. I have no hope whatsoever and sometimes I feel like is it worth being here anymore. I am not asking for anything other than help getting a little used mobile home and a small piece of land just to feel safe and secure and not have to worry everyday to have a bed to sleep on. A secure place so we can get our lives back on track. And believe me, if I got help and got back on track, id definitely pay it forward. I dont believe though anyone is going to help. I tried go fund me before right before my kidney surgery and didn't get 1 dollar. It's sad. I have no hope anymore. Thank you for reading my story.

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