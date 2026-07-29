In Desperate in need for my boys and I

I never thought I’d be in a position where I had to ask for help, but here I am. Before becoming a single mommie, I always found a way to handle things on my own, but my life is different now. My two autistic teenagers are my whole world, and everything I do is for them.

I recently had to use everything I had just to keep our apartment, and now I’m facing a 3-day pay or quit notice. Thursday is the last day to come up with this and I’m honestly terrified. I have to come up with $2,000.

If anyone can help in any way — even $1, $5, or just sharing this post or guiding me the right way to somewhere or someone I can work for if they are in need of help also— it would mean more than you know. IM SOMEONE THAT DOES NOT LIKE ASKING FOR HELP, BUT RIGHT NOW I TRULY NEED IT!!

Thank you to everyone who takes the time to read this, pray for us, share, or help in any way. ❤️