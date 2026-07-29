In a Season of Recovery We Need Help

A sudden medical crisis has left me unable to work, still recovering after nearly two weeks in the hospital, and now fighting to regain my health while trying to keep my family housed.

My wife has quietly carried her own long-term health battles for years with strength and grace. Now, with my health suddenly collapsing too, our family is facing one of the hardest seasons of our lives.

After spending nearly two weeks hospitalized, I am still in active recovery. I am currently using a walker, struggling with mobility, and unable to return to work.

There were moments during this illness where I lost my ability to speak clearly and maintain coordination. Even now, I am experiencing severe neurological symptoms—where even the onset of a headache can impact my motor skills and ability to function safely.

Because of my condition, I require ongoing specialist care, MRIs, and plasma injection treatments. However, due to financial hardship and lack of transportation, I have not been able to consistently get to these appointments, which delays critical care in my recovery.

I am also still waiting on essential medical equipment, including a wheelchair, that would help me regain mobility and safely attend treatment.

After already fighting through housing instability, we are now doing everything we can to keep our family stable while I focus on healing.

We are humbly asking for help with:

Rent and housing stability Prescription medications and essential medical care Medical equipment, including a wheelchair and mobility support Transportation to specialists, MRIs, and ongoing treatments Food and basic household necessities

Every donation, share, and prayer helps us stay afloat during a time we are still trying to survive.



