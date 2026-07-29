In a despreat please for help in the hard time

Hi my name is linadavison I live in a. Mobile home I have been in for 5 years and last year I felt bad got a couple that were on the steers and I too once was and know how it is well long story short after about a year and they were doing nothing really to help themselves and I started getting these disconnect notices which the whole time I thought were getting paid on the water and gas because that's all I asked them to pay which was only maybe a hundred a month they lied to me as nd told me it was getting paid what I did not know it was getting paid by a credit card that was not theirs and it all came out in the end after I told them to leave my water and gas bill and shutoff notices came in and it is way more than I would over myself but I managed to get the gas left on and paying payments but the water which is now ofr until I can come up with 842,00 can not get turned back on and the city gave me 30 days to gix the problem or They will red tag my house and then. I will be on the street too after all the hard work to go get off the street and have a place to live all because I helped someone out I thought please if anyone can help me I would be so grateful I don't want to. E homeless again I worked so hard to get where I am please if you can help I have tried all the programs but I don't qualify for some reason they don't say why just no I have only 2 weeks left and have scraped together only 130 of what I need please and thank you