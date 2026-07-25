We are raising support to make our upcoming primary and secondary school students pageant event a success. Which is aimed at improving education and developing talents of students,This event is more than a competition—it's an opportunity to empower young people, build confidence, showcase talent, and create lasting memories.





Every contribution, no matter the size, helps us provide a memorable experience for our contestants and ensures the event is organized to a high standard.





Your support means the world to us. Thank you for believing in our vision and helping us make a positive impact...in education and developing talents